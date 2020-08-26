California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,347 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Amgen worth $323,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded up $12.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,380,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,417. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

