Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $96.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,495,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056,232 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $96,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 205,759 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 9,096,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,361,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

