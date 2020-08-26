Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Invests $19.06 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 313,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,060,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 185,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 45,012 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,169,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 56,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,320,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,391,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.