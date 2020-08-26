Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 1.32% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 521.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 269,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,911. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $109.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

