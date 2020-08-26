Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis Buys 25,000 Shares

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) CFO George S. Glyphis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $18,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,115.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,573,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

