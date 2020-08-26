Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stake Trimmed by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 3.6% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $30,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Cigna by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 322,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 131,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,622,000 after acquiring an additional 72,810 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 16,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI traded down $3.31 on Wednesday, reaching $174.10. 1,878,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,640. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 150,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total value of $31,370,660.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,933.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total value of $2,163,476.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.