Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Trading Down 6%

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares were down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,011,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,658,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIDM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

