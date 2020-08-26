Clams Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, Clams has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00010579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00028455 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015659 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Clams Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,894,224 coins and its circulating supply is 4,268,861 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

