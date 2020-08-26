CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading Down 5.5%

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 1,556,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,054,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 173.21% and a negative net margin of 272.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

