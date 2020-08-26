Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,551 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. 9,353,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,045,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

