Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.28

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. Coles Group has a 52-week low of A$13.11 ($9.36) and a 52-week high of A$19.26 ($13.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$15.70.

Get Coles Group alerts:

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.