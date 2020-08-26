Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.28

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12. Coles Group has a 52-week low of A$13.11 ($9.36) and a 52-week high of A$19.26 ($13.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$15.70.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit