Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.15. 47,207 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 15,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000.

