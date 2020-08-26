Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.8% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $344.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $346.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

