Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,032 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $105,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after buying an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $839,131,000 after buying an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $346.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

