Crypto Sports Price Hits $0.20 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $534,377.54 and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00470472 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00025301 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010936 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002863 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000276 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

