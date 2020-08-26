CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 43,362 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,048,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,063,000 after purchasing an additional 538,767 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.70. 8,178,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

