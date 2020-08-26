Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.45

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $188.45 and last traded at $188.21, with a volume of 10786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dassault Systemes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

