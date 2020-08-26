Davis Selected Advisers Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,469,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $506,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,553,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.