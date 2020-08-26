DeVault 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $228.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, DeVault has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $247,929.96 and approximately $228.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003020 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002509 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000151 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 315,106,286 coins and its circulating supply is 269,896,984 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

