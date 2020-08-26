DEXTools Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for $0.0728 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 5% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00132010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.36 or 0.01682330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00194976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00152226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

DEXTools’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,540,012 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

