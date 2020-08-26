DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $469,044.00

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $469,044.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.15 or 0.05587705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00050195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00030998 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,326,084,485 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

