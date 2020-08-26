Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.14% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $61,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after purchasing an additional 225,682 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,425.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,337 shares of company stock worth $26,406,566. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.52. 2,708,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,539. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

