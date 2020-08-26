Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0259 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $522,838.47 and approximately $7,705.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00132628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.01668637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00194362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151474 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.