Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lessened by Holowesko Partners Ltd.

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 8.3% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $69,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $40.01. 26,630,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,303,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

