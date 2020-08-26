Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,528 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.4% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $125,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $23.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.91. The stock had a trading volume of 68,544,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885,779. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.91.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

