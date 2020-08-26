Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Cut by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,173,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 5.5% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.15% of Facebook worth $947,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $125,730,000 after acquiring an additional 59,528 shares during the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,957,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook by 14,605.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 529,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,340,000 after acquiring an additional 526,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

Shares of FB stock traded up $23.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.91. 68,544,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,885,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

