First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,425 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 48,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.5% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 147,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,226,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

