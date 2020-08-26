First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,592 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 474,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,900,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.82. 3,176,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.