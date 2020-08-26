First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2020

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 23.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $129,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,639. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $176.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit