First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,208 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 23.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $129,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,639. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $176.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

