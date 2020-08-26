First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 136.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.47. 5,076,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,567,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

