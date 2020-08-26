First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.51 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 153,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $145,892,000 after buying an additional 47,504 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

Shares of DIS traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.18. 8,413,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,498,299. The company has a market cap of $236.17 billion, a PE ratio of -210.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

