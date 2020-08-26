First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $682,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

NYSE ANTM traded down $6.26 on Wednesday, hitting $270.21. 1,242,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.10 and its 200 day moving average is $266.48. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

