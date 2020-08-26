First Business Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Starbucks by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

SBUX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock worth $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

