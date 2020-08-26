First Business Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $250.18. 3,116,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,156. The company has a market capitalization of $137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

