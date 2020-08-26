First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Nice by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nice by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nice by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $14.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.02. 473,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.80. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $237.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day moving average of $178.71.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.