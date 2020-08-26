Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Sells 9,750 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 4.8% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Facebook were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $23,957,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $4,582,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 14,605.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 529,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $120,340,000 after purchasing an additional 526,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 54.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 447,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $101,593,000 after purchasing an additional 158,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $23.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.91. 68,544,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,885,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.53 and a 200-day moving average of $212.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

