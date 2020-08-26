GAMB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,168.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One GAMB token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market capitalization of $701,925.91 and approximately $8,168.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05566595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

