General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Stock Price Up 51.9%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s stock price rose 51.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 10,677,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,502% from the average daily volume of 666,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

GMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 312,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

