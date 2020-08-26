GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.21

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.21 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 19535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

