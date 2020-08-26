Globeflex Capital L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 292.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $236,882.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,878 shares of company stock valued at $33,083,175 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.25. 6,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $447.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.55. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

