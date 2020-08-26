Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,369. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.95 and a beta of 0.95. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $37.26 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $5,222,499.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares in the company, valued at $49,259,645.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $169,550.88. Insiders have sold 664,336 shares of company stock valued at $53,849,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

