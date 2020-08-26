Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) Trading Up 0%

Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST)’s share price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.78 and last traded at $50.70. 6,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 23,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Gs Access Ultra Shrt Bond (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

