Gs Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,742.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.92. 8,004,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,686,603. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,723 shares of company stock worth $147,178,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.54.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

