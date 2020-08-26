Gs Investments Inc. Has $5.03 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gs Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.0% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.65. 933,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,397. The company has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $432.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total transaction of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,012,839.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,368 shares of company stock worth $76,862,859 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

