Gs Investments Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gs Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up 3.3% of Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Paypal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Paypal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Paypal by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,381 shares of company stock valued at $20,434,905 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $205.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

