Gs Investments Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gs Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after buying an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after buying an additional 470,248 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after buying an additional 355,263 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $506,168,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. 1,727,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $346.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,059. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.