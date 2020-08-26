Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 35,167 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 67.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 3.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 85.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,114,000 after buying an additional 1,993,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 11,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,048,453.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,374,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,823 shares of company stock worth $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,364. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.62.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

