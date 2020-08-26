Hendley & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,418,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after buying an additional 5,617,745 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $803,618,000 after buying an additional 4,238,995 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,021,000. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,789,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after buying an additional 3,029,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,676,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,941. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

