Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical comprises about 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.28. 534,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

