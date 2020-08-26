Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,170,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,765. The firm has a market cap of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

